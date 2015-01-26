Mourinho not dwelling on Bradford FA Cup defeat

Chelsea took a 2-0 lead against the League One side on Saturday, who then fought back brilliantly to score four goals without reply and stun Stamford Bridge.

But with just three days separating that defeat - labelled "a disgrace" by Mourinho - and Tuesday's clash with Liverpool, Mourinho is quick to move on to the League Cup semi, which is finely poised at 1-1 after last week's meeting at Anfield.

"The next game is the most important one," he told the club's official website.

"At the end of May, beginning of June, we don't go to Wembley to play the FA Cup final, that’s for sure. The FA Cup is finished for us.

"We don't go there even to play the FA Cup semi-final. It's over for us.

"To go there - and I think that should mean a lot to everyone - the last chance we have is this one, to play there in the Capital One Cup final.

"We need to forget this one [Bradford] and start the next game in a different competition, and I know we are one victory away from playing a final.

"It's the good thing about playing consecutive matches without many days in between. It's the good thing that, when you lose, you have to focus immediately on the next game.

"You don't have a lot of time to be moaning or analysing what happened in the bad one. Let's move and let's think about the next one."