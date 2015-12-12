Mourinho not giving up on top-four finish

Despite Chelsea's difficult start to the 2015-16 Premier League season, manager Jose Mourinho is not giving up on a top-four finish come May.

Mourinho's Chelsea are 14th in the table after 15 games, winning four and losing eight.

The Premier League are 17 points behind league-leaders Leicester City - their opponents on Monday - and 14 points behind fourth-placed Manchester United.

But Mourinho said Chelsea are refusing to give up on a spot in the top four until it is mathematically impossible.

"It's not easy any more for the top clubs to win three or four in a row. We can get four or five consecutive victories and because no-one is doing that," he said.

"We have the chance to shorten the lead and dream of a great finish to finish fourth. While it is mathematical possible we try."

The 52-year-old also praised the Chelsea fans who have stuck with him through their rough patch.

"The fans are being absolutely incredible with us. I don't even know how to react to how nice they are," Mourinho said.

"When they sing my name, I am a little embarrassed.

"When you are champion, when you are winning matches you show your emotion.

"I know for sure Chelsea fans don't have a memory problem. If they did, they don't treat me like this.

"Their support is more than I could expect after such a bad season. I know that last season we were champions but this season has been really bad."