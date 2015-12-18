Mourinho sacking a sad situation, says Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp revealed his sadness after the sacking of Jose Mourinho at Chelsea.

The Portuguese boss was given his marching orders on Thursday after the Stamford Bridge club lost nine of their first 16 Premier League games in defence of their title.

Klopp was disappointed to see Mourinho depart and hopes to see him back in the game after a refreshing break from management.

"It is a sad situation that such a successful relationship between Mourinho and Chelsea ends like this," the ex-Borussia Dortmund coach said.

"I wish Jose all the best. It is good to have a bit of rest as he has worked constantly for many years at a high level.

"Sometimes football is like this, but I do not know why I should talk about Chelsea. I had a similar situation at Dortmund and it is tough to be so far away from expectations."

Klopp insisted his opinion of English football has not been diminished after being asked if the champions' decision to axe Mourinho had affected his view.

"No," he said. "All the teams have real quality players because of the money.

"That is why the results are really close. That is what makes the league so interesting. You all have to be fully concentrating. There are only a few moments you can really enjoy each season.

"You can win everywhere, but you can lose everywhere as well."