Mourinho to serve one-match touchline ban

Jose Mourinho will have to watch Manchester United's EFL Cup quarter-final against West Ham from the stands after being handed a one-match touchline ban by the Football Association (FA).

The Portuguese, who has also been fined £16,000, was sent off after kicking a bottle during United's Premier League clash with the same opponents on Sunday, which finished 1-1.

Mourinho's angry outburst was in reaction to Paul Pogba being cautioned for a dive by referee Jon Moss.

It is the third time Mourinho has fallen foul of the FA this season - he was fined £50,000 for comments made about the appointment of Anthony Taylor to referee United’s clash with Liverpool in October, and was also sent off during United's 0-0 draw with Burnley at Old Trafford later that same month.

That dismissal resulted in a one-match ban and an £8,000 fine.

An FA statement on Wednesday confirmed Mourinho would serve his latest suspension with immediate effect, the announcement coming three hours before the clash with the Hammers was due to kick off.

Mourinho failed to complete his media duties after the West Ham draw, sending assistant Rui Faria to the post-match news conference.

Faria said at the time: "The referee explained it to Jose and there is nothing more to say. I think [it was] frustration from Jose after the yellow card for Pogba. It should be a foul for us but the referee understood it in another way.

"I don't take over. I follow the normal procedure. The boss is Jose all the time and he passes on what is the best for the team and we just try to make it happen without having him there."

United have drawn their last four top-flight matches at Old Trafford, contributing to the club's worst start to a Premier League season.