Mourinho took pay cut to oversee Chelsea 'project'

Mourinho returned to the Premier League club for a second time in June following a three-year spell at Real during which he won La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the Supercopa de Espana.

It marked a much-celebrated managerial appointment by the Chelsea players and fans as Mourinho masterminded back-to-back Premier League titles during his first stint as well as success in the FA Cup and League Cup.

Ahead of Monday's Premier League clash with Arsenal – where Arsene Wenger has been at the helm since 1996 – Mourinho has spoken of his desire to be given time and patience like his counterpart at the Emirates Stadium has in order to make his mark.

And Mourinho has revealed he harbours hopes of being in charge of Chelsea for the next 12 years before taking his first job in international football as he works towards a retirement age of 65.

He said: "It's sad because I think a league gets better if we keep the good things and we improve the bad things.

"One of the good things is that sense of stability, to let people work without pressure.

"I had Real Madrid and I left because I wanted to, not because they wanted me to. I had other clubs in other countries where it would be easier to go to.

"If I was here for financial reasons, I wouldn't be here, getting a lot less money than I had at Real Madrid.

"I didn't come because the job was easy, or because I had a team ready to attack the title, or for the best contract.

"I'm here because I love the club and I love the project.

"How long will I stay? I would say 12 years.

"I'm 51 next month. I'd say 12 years, and two to go to a World Cup with a national team."