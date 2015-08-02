Mourinho: We were the better team

Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho felt his side were the better team against Arsenal, despite losing 1-0 in the Community Shield at Wembley.

The Premier League champions were beaten by Alex Oxlade Chamberlain's stunning strike midway through the first half, as Arsene Wenger's men lifted the first silverware of the season, the Frenchman recording his first win over Mourinho.

After the trophy had been presented, Mourinho shook hands with all of Arsenal's players before he and Wenger avoided each other, and the Portuguese then threw his runner-up medal into the crowd as he departed down the tunnel.

"Although the medal is for the loser, I think it's a good memory for him [the recipient]," Mourinho told BT Sport.

"We were the best team, we had more initiative and controlled the game but we know that in this moment of the season when a team is behind the energy and intensity to turn results [around] is difficult.

"Arsenal defended with 10 men, put everyone in front of their line with very good organisation, so congratulations.

"We had good chances and more initiative. We had more of the ball, they played their game tactically, they found themselves 1-0 in front without any reason for that and they did well."

Chelsea begin their Premier League title defence at home to Swansea City on Saturday, with much of the same squad that lifted the trophy back in May.

"The Premier League title is very difficult but very difficult for everyone," Mourinho said.

"The way teams are spending, obviously they have big power in their hands. We are the same team as last season."