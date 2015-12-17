Mourinho's Chelsea career by numbers

Jose Mourinho's second spell in charge of his beloved Chelsea came to an end on Thursday following a disastrous start to their Premier League title defence.

Here, courtesy of Opta, is a statistical look at his Stamford Bridge career.

- Mourinho took charge of 322 games in total in all competition over his two stints in charge (June 2004 to September 2007 and June 2013 to December 2015).

- The Portuguese won 201 of those matches and lost 51, with 13 of those coming this season.

- Nine league defeats in 2015-16 represents Mourinho's worst season in terms of league defeats by season – his previous worst was six in 2013-14.

- Mourinho averaged 2.33 points per Premier League game in his first spell in charge, compared to 2.00 during his second stint.

- No Premier League manager has a better points-per-game ratio (15+ games) than Mourinho (2.19), who is ahead of Alex Ferguson (2.16), Manuel Pellegrini (2.14) and former Chelsea boss Carlo Ancelotti (2.07).

- Chelsea made the worst defence to a Premier League title after 16 games, having taken 15 points. Blackburn Rovers (1995-96) are next with 21 points.

- A total of 377 league goals were scored by Chelsea under Mourinho, with 152 conceded.