Mourinho's Chelsea career by numbers
Chelsea are searching for a new manager after parting company with Jose Mourinho. Here we look at his Stamford Bridge career in numbers.
Jose Mourinho's second spell in charge of his beloved Chelsea came to an end on Thursday following a disastrous start to their Premier League title defence.
Here, courtesy of Opta, is a statistical look at his Stamford Bridge career.
- Mourinho took charge of 322 games in total in all competition over his two stints in charge (June 2004 to September 2007 and June 2013 to December 2015).
- The Portuguese won 201 of those matches and lost 51, with 13 of those coming this season.
- Nine league defeats in 2015-16 represents Mourinho's worst season in terms of league defeats by season – his previous worst was six in 2013-14.
- Mourinho averaged 2.33 points per Premier League game in his first spell in charge, compared to 2.00 during his second stint.
- No Premier League manager has a better points-per-game ratio (15+ games) than Mourinho (2.19), who is ahead of Alex Ferguson (2.16), Manuel Pellegrini (2.14) and former Chelsea boss Carlo Ancelotti (2.07).
- Chelsea made the worst defence to a Premier League title after 16 games, having taken 15 points. Blackburn Rovers (1995-96) are next with 21 points.
- A total of 377 league goals were scored by Chelsea under Mourinho, with 152 conceded.
