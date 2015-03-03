Mowbray appointed new Coventry manager
Former West Brom and Celtic boss Tony Mowbray will lead Coventry City's fight for League One survival after being appointed manager until the end of the season.
The 51-year-old, who was last in management with Middlesbrough, succeeds Steven Pressley, who left the club last month following an 11-game winless run in the league.
Chief executive Steve Waggott said: "We are absolutely delighted to welcome Tony Mowbray to Coventry City as our new manager.
"We've secured the services of a highly rated, experienced candidate for the job and Tony is a manager who has enjoyed plenty of success at a higher level."
Mowbray will be in the stands for Wednesday's trip to Barnsley.
Coventry recorded a surprise 2-1 win over MK Dons on Saturday to move out of the relegation zone by one point.
