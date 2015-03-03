Mowbray appointed new Coventry manager

The 51-year-old, who was last in management with Middlesbrough, succeeds Steven Pressley, who left the club last month following an 11-game winless run in the league.

Chief executive Steve Waggott said: "We are absolutely delighted to welcome Tony Mowbray to Coventry City as our new manager.



"We've secured the services of a highly rated, experienced candidate for the job and Tony is a manager who has enjoyed plenty of success at a higher level."

Mowbray will be in the stands for Wednesday's trip to Barnsley.

Coventry recorded a surprise 2-1 win over MK Dons on Saturday to move out of the relegation zone by one point.