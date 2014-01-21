Moxey pleased to see Wilbraham return

Wilbraham came on as a second-half substitute in Palace's 1-0 win over Stoke City last Saturday, his first appearance since being left out of the London club's 25-man Premier League squad, announced back in September.

Moxey was quick to praise the 34-year-old for his mentality and the quality he displayed in Palace's sixth league win of the campaign.

"It's nice (to see Wilbraham return)," Moxey told The Croydon Advertiser. "He was a big part of our (promotion from the) play-offs last season and it was hard for the lads not to see him in that 25.

"He's such a good lad to have around the place, and you saw the quality he has when he came on.

"He held the ball in the corner for around 20 minutes I think. He's another lad who has not been in the 25 but has not been a bad influence on anyone.

"He's been supporting the lads and has been coming to games.

"That's the type of person he is; he would never slag anyone off or wouldn't do anything bad against the club."