Moyes on a mission after West Ham return

David Moyes has promised to give West Ham “no choice” but to extend his 18-month contract after returning for a second spell as manager.

Moyes was let go by co-owners David Gold and David Sullivan after the 2017-18 season despite leading the club to survival and a 13th-place finish.

Asked after returning to succeed Manuel Pellegrini if there were any hard feelings, Moyes said: “No, because things were done correctly – I wasn’t taken on and I was told that.

Unfinished business seems to be the theme. 'I'm coming here to get wins, then build an attacking team'

“I was disappointed, I’ve said that, but I’ve got another chance to go again.

“I think it says a lot about the owners, they thought the job I did was good enough to give me another opportunity.

“This time I’m going to make it so there’s no choice but to renew. There’s a clause in there and I’m going to make it impossible to ignore that, that’s my plan.”