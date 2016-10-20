Moyes the builder will fix Sunderland, says chief exec Bain
Sunderland have endured an abysmal start to the campaign, but David Moyes has received the backing of the club's chief executive.
David Moyes has what it takes to revive Sunderland's ailing form and build a long-term success story at the club, according to chief executive Martin Bain.
The Black Cats are rooted to the foot of the Premier League table, with Moyes yet to taste a top-flight victory at the helm.
His position has come under increasing pressure and last weekend's 2-0 loss at Stoke City, who were also winless, represented a new low.
But the former Manchester United boss has received backing from the board room ahead of Saturday's trip to West Ham.
"It's been a turbulent start," Bain told the club's website. "From a football perspective we aren't where we want to be, but from a personal perspective I've got a good feel for the people and I had to understand the identity of the club before I could make recommendations.
"David is an experienced manager and he is a character. I think he is in the top four most experienced managers in the Premier League in terms of games managed.
"He is a builder. He understands the need to win, first and foremost, but in parallel, he understands that the job he has come here to do – and the job I have come here to do – is to build, to rebuild really."
"We have a North East football club that needs to be synonymous with the North East," Bain added. "I think this club has lost its identity. It has tried to be a club that it's not.
"Let's build and let's take a longer term approach. This is a rebuilding plan and I hope the fans can stick by their club and I'm sure they will, because there has been a lot of suffering here.
"My daily task at the moment with David is to strengthen this team and to give him every possible opportunity to succeed."
