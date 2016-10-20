Moyes the builder will fix Sunderland, says chief exec Bain

David Moyes has what it takes to revive Sunderland's ailing form and build a long-term success story at the club, according to chief executive Martin Bain.

The Black Cats are rooted to the foot of the Premier League table, with Moyes yet to taste a top-flight victory at the helm.

His position has come under increasing pressure and last weekend's 2-0 loss at Stoke City, who were also winless, represented a new low.

But the former Manchester United boss has received backing from the board room ahead of Saturday's trip to West Ham.

"It's been a turbulent start," Bain told the club's website. "From a football perspective we aren't where we want to be, but from a personal perspective I've got a good feel for the people and I had to understand the identity of the club before I could make recommendations.

"David is an experienced manager and he is a character. I think he is in the top four most experienced managers in the Premier League in terms of games managed.

"He is a builder. He understands the need to win, first and foremost, but in parallel, he understands that the job he has come here to do – and the job I have come here to do – is to build, to rebuild really."

"We have a North East football club that needs to be synonymous with the North East," Bain added. "I think this club has lost its identity. It has tried to be a club that it's not.

"Let's build and let's take a longer term approach. This is a rebuilding plan and I hope the fans can stick by their club and I'm sure they will, because there has been a lot of suffering here.

"My daily task at the moment with David is to strengthen this team and to give him every possible opportunity to succeed."