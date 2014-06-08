Moyes fears for future of British managers

When Moyes was announced as Alex Ferguson's successor at Old Trafford last May, the appointment was hailed as a positive sign for young British coaches seeking to reach the highest level.

However, Moyes' tenure at United proved brief and he was dismissed in April, less than 12 months after agreeing a six-year contract.

Having enjoyed success at Preston North End and Everton prior to joining United, Moyes hopes more homegrown managers are handed a chance to impress.

"To do a top job, I believe you have to earn your stripes," he is reported as saying by the English media.

"The route through to the top for a British manager is a long process and maybe having a job abroad and getting recognised for your work there might be the way in the future.

"But I hope I won't be the last one to be given a chance to manage one of the top ones."

Northern Irishman Brendan Rodgers has received praise for his work at Liverpool after guiding the Anfield side to second in the Premier League last season.

"Brendan has come in and with the time he's been given has been able to turn round Liverpool and I think it's really important for British managers that he's done that." added Moyes.

"Brendan was given the opportunity and because of that Liverpool have a good future.

"Tony Pulis also showed what our managers can do (when leading Crystal Palace to safety).

"I hope I'm not the end of British managers getting opportunities at the top."

United appointed Ryan Giggs as interim manager following Moyes' departure, but have since turned to a foreign boss in the form of experienced Dutchman Louis van Gaal, who will begin his new role after coaching his country at the FIFA World Cup.