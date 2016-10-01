Moyes frustrated by wasteful Defoe

David Moyes was left frustrated with Jermain Defoe after the striker failed to convert his chances in Sunderland's 1-1 draw at home to West Brom on Saturday.

Sunderland looked destined to succumb to a sixth Premier League defeat of the season after Nacer Chadli's first-half effort appeared to have given the visitors the win, but Patrick van Aanholt rescued a deserved point seven minutes from the end.

Moyes – who is still searching for his first league win in charge – was not impressed, though, and specifically highlighted Defoe and his glaring miss in the fourth minute, when he skewed wide from 12 yards when one-on-one with Ben Foster.

"We didn't deserve to be 1-0 down," Moyes told BBC Sport.

"We had a great chance through Jermain Defoe – I expected him to score.

"There were bits of play that got us chances. Jonny Evans made a good block from Jermain. We need Jermain to score more, although he has got us goals.

"Undoubtedly we're lacking quality - we had no forward players to put on. Patrick van Aanholt came on and got us a goal.

"We're pleased we have got a point out of it. The point gives us something to build on.

"[But] I'm still disappointed we didn't take the three points. We needed the three points."