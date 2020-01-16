Moyes hopeful of strengthening West Ham squad despite missing out on Fernandes

David Moyes remains hopeful of adding to his West Ham squad despite missing out on Gedson Fernandes.

The Hammers were in the race to sign Portuguese midfielder Fernandes on loan from Benfica but lost out to Tottenham.

“Was I disappointed? Well I don’t know, we will see in time,” said Moyes.

“I’m sure Tottenham will see him as a good signing. We’ve got other targets we have in mind and are looking at and will look to bring in the right ones if we can do.”

Moyes has been linked with a move for Chelsea’s Ross Barkley, who he managed at Everton, before the transfer window closes.

However, he said: “The one thing I will never do is talk about players at other clubs, so as not to upset other managers, and it’s wrong to do so.

“Anything we think will improve our side we will be interested to try and bring in.”

This weekend marks the 10-year anniversary of David Sullivan and David Gold buying West Ham.

The Hammers made the controversial move to the Olympic Stadium in that time, but progress on the pitch has not been so obvious – they were 17th when the takeover happened and they will kick off against Everton on Saturday in 16th.

Sullivan and Gold turned to Moyes last month to replace Manuel Pellegrini, having previously opted not to renew the Scot’s contract after his previous six-month stint in charge.

Nevertheless, Moyes said: “I’ve found them very good and that might sound strange for someone who was let go by them a year and a half ago.

“I have found them very straight, they talk correctly. I have had a chance to work with other types of owners and sometimes you always wish for something better and the grass isn’t always greener.

“Mr Sullivan and Mr Gold have always been willing to help, to see if there is anything I need so I would only say good things.”

Felipe Anderson is a doubt to face Everton after suffering a rib injury at Sheffield United last week.