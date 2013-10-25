Moyes hopeful of Van Persie availability

The 30-year-old - on target in last Saturday's 1-1 draw with Southampton - was forced to sit out Wednesday's 1-0 UEFA Champions League victory over Real Sociedad due to the problem, with the striker also struggling with a groin issue.

Van Persie's return would be a welcome boost for Moyes, who has seen his side win just once in four outings at Old Trafford in the Premier League this season.

And Moyes is confident of having last season's Premier League top scorer available against Mark Hughes' side.

"Robin has a good chance," he said.

"He's had problems with his toes and a little bit with his groin as well, but I think he should be ok. He's had a little bit of training as well."

While Van Persie should feature, Moyes does not expect forward Danny Welbeck or midfielder Tom Cleverley to be available for Saturday's encounter.

He added: "Everybody's improving and the only one who's a doubt at the moment is Danny Welbeck, who has some fluid on his knee.

"Tom Cleverley is still recovering from his calf but overall we're pretty strong."

But the Scot has better news on midfielder Marouane Fellaini, who is coping well with having to use a protective bandage on a wrist injury and should play despite missing the Sociedad match.

"It's never easy when you have an injury that needs something doing to it," Moyes continued.

"People who play football will tell you use your hands and arms quite a lot for balance and pushing off, so it can be awkward when you've got an injury.

"But he is fine, he's getting used to it now and hopefully he can play even in the condition he's in."

The Premier League champions are looking for their first home victory since United defeated Crystal Palace 2-0 in mid-September.

If United fail to pick up maximum points it will be the first time since October 2005 that they have gone three consecutive home league fixtures without a win.