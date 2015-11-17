Moyes: I rejected job offers before Sociedad sacking

David Moyes has revealed he turned down job offers prior to his sacking as Real Sociedad head coach earlier this month.

The former Manchester United and Everton boss was dismissed following a 2-0 defeat to Las Palmas that left Sociedad just two points off the bottom of the Liga table after 11 matches.

Moyes has since expressed his frustration that he was not granted longer at Anoeta after he successfully avoided relegation last season and claims he spurned offers from other clubs in order to continue his work in San Sebastian.

In a statement released via the League Managers Association on Tuesday, the Scot said: "I am disappointed to have left Real Sociedad.

"When I accepted the job as manager of La Real last November, my remit was to avoid relegation and retain the club's La Liga status. We succeeded in attaining that target and finished 12th in the table. I feel that we made significant progress last season; beating Barcelona in front of our home fans was a memorable highlight.

"I made a firm promise to Real Sociedad to honour my contract and it is disappointing not to be able to fulfil this commitment especially when I have turned down a number of job opportunities in recent months.

"After spending 12 years in the Premier League as manager of Everton and Manchester United, I was keen to take the opportunity to work abroad and have learnt a great deal from the experience.

"I would like to thank the club and the president for giving me the opportunity to manage in Spain, at a club with such a rich history of employing British managers. I would also like to thank the players, staff and my assistant, Billy McKinlay, for their support and the wonderful people of San Sebastian.

"It has been a pleasure to work in their beautiful city and immerse myself in their culture. Their warmth and generosity has made me feel very at home over the last year."

Former Barcelona assistant coach Eusebio Sacristan succeeded Moyes as Sociedad boss.