Moyes keen to revive Kone contract talks

David Moyes remains confident Lamine Kone will sign a new contract at Sunderland after the club fended off reported interest from Everton in the transfer window.

Centre-back Kone impressed at the Stadium of Light after moving to Sunderland in January and was linked with an £18million transfer to Goodison Park following John Stones' sale to Manchester City.

Kone reportedly rejected a new deal from Sunderland in an effort to force a move, but manager Moyes and the club remained firm in their stance that the defender would not be allowed to leave and with the transfer window now closed he will stay until at least January.

And Moyes has reiterated his desire for Kone to pen fresh terms at Sunderland.

"It's been a difficult period for us all," said Moyes. "I understand Lamine’s position, but I also understand that we as a club had to set our position.

"We're looking to get things resolved and I will be delighted if Lamine signs a new contract and hopefully there will be news on that soon.

"We always said that if there was a promise of a new contract made [by former manager Sam Allardyce], we would stick by our word. We will do that."

Sunderland, who are 16th in the Premier League table after three games, confirmed the signing of striker Victor Anichebe on a deal until the end of the season on Friday.

Moyes and Anichebe face their former side Everton after the international break on September 12.