Moyes looking to British market during January

Moyes was appointed as Sociedad boss in November after an ill-fated tenure at Manchester United.

From his six La Liga games in charge, the club have claimed two victories, three draws and a defeat - with their most recent outing resulting in an impressive 1-0 home success over Barcelona on Sunday.

Moyes has also overseen progression to the last 16 of the Copa del Rey, but with Sociedad still just four points above the drop zone in the league, Moyes is targeting some new acquisitions.

And with 16 years' worth of managerial experience at Preston North End, Everton and United, Moyes has suggested he will utilise the market he is most familiar with.

"If there's one market I know best at the moment then it's the British market," he told Sky Sports.

"That's not to say the only players we would look to bring in would be from the UK. We've got our own scouting network working in Spain and abroad.

"I'd like to add one or two to the squad, but on loan if it can be done. I've got one or two in mind and maybe some from back home who would like the opportunity to come and play in Spain.

"You never know. January is never a great time for transfers. It can be difficult. If they're the right ones to add I'd be keen to bring them in."