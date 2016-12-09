Moyes: M'Vila doesn't have the fight for Sunderland

David Moyes says the decision to cancel Sunderland's signing of Yann M'Vila was down to a lack of commitment from the midfielder.

Former France international M'Vila had been due to re-join the Black Cats on a three-and-a-half-year deal in January, having spent last season on loan at the Stadium of Light.

However, Moyes says that M'Vila did not have the necessary "fight" to help Sunderland in their battle against the drop.

"He's a very good player but I only want players here who want to come," Moyes told a news conference

"It was one of those things and that's where we are with it. His decision was his choice and if he chose not to join we have to say OK then.

"We want people who are going to come here and fight. We're in a difficult position. We're trying to get players here who will want to be here for a long time.

"Yann showed that he didn't want to be here for that period, he didn't want to be here.

"So we had a decision to make and we chose not to bring him."

Moyes has led Sunderland to three wins on their last four Premier League games ahead of Saturday's trip to rock-bottom Swansea City.