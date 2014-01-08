Moyes not affected by Ferguson presence

Moyes has endured a difficult start to his United tenure after being charged with the task of replacing the legendary Scotsman.

United look unlikely to retain their Premier League title, as they sit seventh in the table, and crashed out of the FA Cup with a home defeat against Swansea City on Sunday.

Moyes' woes continued when his side suffered a 2-1 first-leg defeat at Sunderland in the semi-final of the League Cup on Tuesday night.

Ferguson is on the board at Old Trafford and attends home matches along with United's record goalscorer and fellow director Bobby Charlton.

The pair were pictured alongside club ambassador Bryan Robson, a former captain and another club great, at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday as United crashed to a third consecutive defeat.

But Moyes has denied that the presence of United legends is preventing him from taking the club forward.

He said: "Not at all, I can only see Alex as a great sounding board for me, he's there to help so is Sir Bobby, he's terrific, Bryan Robson is at the training ground regular, speak to him at the training ground, I find the three of them terrific."

A defiant Moyes is confident the tide will turn at Old Trafford despite seeing his hopes of securing silverware in his debut season at United take a huge blow in the space of three days.

He said: "I've been here before, done it before, experienced, and I just sense that it's just on its verge of turning, we're about to get a bit better.

"If you're going to be in this job, you've got to win, last few games I've not won, going through a difficult time, it's part of football management, it's never going to be an easy ride."