Moyes now looking up after West Ham move closer to safety

David Moyes wants West Ham to finish the season with a flourish after taking a giant step towards securing their Premier League status with victory over Leicester City.

Goals from Joao Mario and Mark Noble - who volleyed in spectacularly from outside the penalty area - sealed the visitors a crucial 2-0 triumph at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

While they are still not mathematically safe, the three points put West Ham in a strong position to maintain their top-flight status.

Moyes, however, is not interested in looking down, instead calling for his players to pick up further points in home games against two of his former clubs, Manchester United and Everton.

"It’s not done completely yet," the Scotsman told Sky Sports.

"You'd have to say it would take some doing for the other teams to come and get us, but I’m now actually thinking about how many points we can get and where we can finish in the table.

"I'm more thinking about can I get up to the mid-half of the table. It’s always been like that in the Premier League this season – two wins in a row and you can maybe be in mid-table, or even in the top half.

"Likewise, with two defeats you're onto the edge of the bottom three again. We will try to aim up and win more points in the home games to come."

Moyes took over last November with the club stuck in the relegation zone and, despite some difficult results along the way, has successfully steered the club away from the foot of the table.

Still, having conceded four goals in heavy defeats to Arsenal and Manchester City prior to facing Leicester, the West Ham boss was particularly pleased with a clean sheet on the road.

"We've just played Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City, which is never easy," Moyes added.

"We've conceded some goals, so to get a clean sheet, as well as the three points, is really good.

"These players are capable of winning games like this. What they've got to do, though, is win on a more consistent basis. I don't think we've got a bad team. Weve got to defend better to give ourselves a chance, and we did that today."