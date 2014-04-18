Moyes outlines transfer plans

The Manchester United boss has been linked with moves for several players as he plots to turn around the Premier League champions' fortunes following a disappointing first campaign at the helm.

Moyes has targets in mind and is determined to conclude deals as soon as possible, but the Scot knows the may be easier said than done due to the showpiece in Brazil.

"I've got to say I'm well into my planning with my thoughts and ideas getting ready for next year," he said.

"We're linked with player after player and every time I go to a game, I'm supposed to signing three or four players from that game.

"That isn't the case, but everyone is well aware we are looking to make signings and will try to do that whenever the opportunity arises.

"It will probably be after the end of the season before anything takes place, but we have got to look to do one or two things.

"It's difficult as players are going to be going away for the World Cup so it's maybe not quite as easy as ideally all clubs would like to get the work done early. We cannot guarantee it, but will try to make that happen."

Moyes also confirmed that Wayne Rooney and Marouane Fellaini are both fit to face their former club Everton on Sunday, when Moyes returns to Goodison Park for the first time since taking over at Old Trafford.

Rooney has recovered from a toe injury that made him a doubt for the UEFA Champions League defeat at Bayern Munich last week, while former Everton midfielder Fellaini is fully fit after recovering from a calf problem that kept him out of the clash at the Allianz Arena.

Right-back Rafael da Silva will not feature due to a thigh injury and former Everton boss Moyes revealed that Netherlands striker Robin van Persie is in his homeland receiving treatment on his knee problem.