Moyes plans Sociedad stay amid fan unrest

David Moyes is determined to remain coach of lowly Real Sociedad, despite growing pressure from supporters.

Sociedad slumped to their fourth defeat in eight La Liga matches after they were beaten 2-0 by Atletico Madrid on Sunday.

Moyes was reportedly subjected to chants of "go home" by Sociedad fans as the club languish above the relegation zone on goal difference with just one win so far.

However, the former Manchester United manager, who has been linked with a return the Premier League and Aston Villa, insists he is happy in Spain.

"During the pre-season I had contact with clubs, which is normal, because they know my statistics, but my intention is to stay here at La Real," Moyes said via AS.

"I'm not thinking about anything else. You saw the hard work and determination the players put in, how they fought.

"I'm very happy with that and I want to stay, there are no doubts in my mind."