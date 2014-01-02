Moyes: Rooney still troubled by groin injury

The England striker was a doubt for the Premier League game against Tottenham on Wednesday after missing the 1-0 win at Norwich City on Saturday.

Rooney came through the 2-1 defeat against Tottenham at Old Trafford on New Year's Day, but Moyes will take a cautious approach with his leading scorer to prevent exaggerating the injury.

Moyes said: "The plan was to play Wayne for 90 minutes (against Tottenham), but he has a bit of a groin injury,

"The longer it went on, we had to try to get more attacking players on the pitch to try and find more ways to score. If I could (rest Rooney) I would, but the games are coming thick and fast.

"He has missed a game with his groin and he may well miss some more coming up."

Fellow striker Robin van Persie played no part against Tim Sherwood's side as he continues to struggle with a thigh problem.

The Netherlands international has been sidelined for three weeks and Moyes is uncertain if the former Arsenal man will be back in contention to face Swansea City in the FA Cup third round on Sunday.

When asked if Van Persie will return this weekend, Moyes said: "I'm not sure yet."