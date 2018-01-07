Moyes slams West Ham after frustrating Shrewsbury draw

David Moyes said West Ham lacked "quality" and "steel" after they were held to a 0-0 draw by League One outfit Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup.

Moyes made just four changes to the team that had drawn 1-1 with Tottenham at Wembley on Sunday, but the Hammers delivered a listless display and were indebted to an excellent display from Joe Hart - making his return to his boyhood club.

England international Hart was tested by Shaun Whalley and Mat Sadler, while the Premier League side mustered just four attempts at goal - only two on target - at the New Meadow.

Moyes was handed a famous Cup defeat by Shrewsbury in 2003 as Everton boss and he will hope for an improved showing in the replay at London Stadium.

"I don't think we showed any quality and the biggest disappointment is I didn't think we showed enough steel," he said.

"When you come to places like this you have to show yourself physically, that you can battle and compete.

"I didn't think we did that at all and that was the worst thing about it. Sometimes it's not easy. The conditions - the sun - didn't make it easy for the players to see things around them but that didn't stop the fact that we didn't compete on a lot of occasions.

"Obviously if you compare Wembley and Thursday night, it's a big change. But it's a mentality thing.

"You've got to go and show that wherever you are, you've got to respect whatever players you're against and recognise it's going to be tough. For the first half especially, we didn't compete at all."