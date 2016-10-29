Moyes: You shouldn't concede from crosses against Arsenal

Sunderland boss David Moyes questioned his side's defending from crosses as they suffered a 4-1 home defeat to Arsenal on Saturday.

Two goals each from Olivier Giroud and Alexis Sanchez secured maximum points for the Gunners and condemned Sunderland to an eighth defeat in 10 Premier League matches.

Moyes' side have now endured the worst start of any team in the Premier League era, with two points and a goal difference of -13 this season.

But it was the manner in which his side conceded headers from Sanchez and Giroud that frustrated Moyes the most, especially since Jermain Defoe had levelled the scores at 1-1 with a penalty in the second half.

"It was hard to take because we didn't deserve to lose in the fashion we did in the end," he told BBC Sport.

"We put up a really good show to stick with Arsenal in the first half, when they were good, and I thought in the second half we grew into the game and deservedly got the equaliser. Arsenal's quality and strength from the bench showed.

"I thought we had to stay in the game in the first half and we did. We got opportunities in the second half but defended poorly on the occasions where it was needed and that cost us.

"If you lose goals from crosses against Arsenal, you question yourself. If you lose goals from great interplay then sometimes you hold your hands up. But I thought we'd do better.

"We need to play better and we can. The players are giving their all, as they showed today. We need to get some of our injured players back to give us a lift.

"You'll only ever be judged by results. I've had a lot of games and been there before, maybe not quite in this situation but similar situations."