MP calls for examination of Mourinho tax avoidance allegations

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho's financial affairs should be examined amid allegations of tax evasion, a British member of parliament has said.

Mourinho and Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo have each been accused of avoiding taxes using tax havens through structures set up by Gestifute, the company founded by their agent Jorge Mendes.

The claims form part of what is described as "the largest leak in the history of sport", the findings of which are set to be published by a consortium of 12 European newspapers under the 'Football Leaks' banner in the coming weeks.

Gestifute have strongly refuted the allegations, insisting the pair are "fully compliant" with their tax obligations.

However, MP Meg Hillier, who chairs the public accounts committee in the United Kingdom, told The Sunday Times that the claims surrounding Mourinho needed "close examination".

The head of the UK's tax authority, HMRC, is due to appear before Ms Hillier's committee in the coming week.

"I think it is really important that the tax authorities take a really close look at what's gone on and we will be raising this with them on Wednesday," Ms Hillier told the BBC.

"On Wednesday, we are already examining HMRC on how they deal with high net-worth individuals and it is clear that there are issues there about the resource they have got and how they go about dealing with people with very large amounts of wealth."

Gestifute described the accusations against Mourinho and Ronaldo as "unfounded" in a statement issued on Friday.

The release read: "Both Cristiano Ronaldo and Jose Mourinho are fully compliant with their tax obligations with the Spanish and British tax authorities.

"Neither Cristiano Ronaldo nor Jose Mourinho have ever been involved in legal proceedings regarding the commission of a tax offense.

"Any insinuation or accusation made to Cristiano Ronaldo or Jose Mourinho over the commission of a tax offense will be reported to the legal authorities and prosecuted."