'Mr. Scholes will be very angry' - Van Gaal talks up his attacking pedigree

Louis van Gaal has responded to Paul Scholes' comments that his tactics at Manchester United are too negative by referencing his success with attacking football at Ajax.

Former United midfielder Scholes has been critical of the approach adopted by the Dutchman at Old Trafford, suggesting he "has a problem with creative players".

But Van Gaal does not feel that is the case, referencing the Ajax side he coached to three Eredivisie titles and the Champions League trophy between 1991 and 1997.

The 64-year-old also claimed he financed the signing of Finidi George out of his own pocket and brought through many inventive players at the Dutch side.

"We didn't have any money and we were bankrupt, so I had to look to youth," Van Gaal told The Telegraph.

"We scouted [Jari] Litmanen, a Finnish player, who we bought for £10,000. We also bought Finidi George. He was a Nigerian international. He was £3,000. I paid it by myself! And then, we bought Marc Overmars.

"But the names that you do remember are [Clarence] Seedorf, [Patrick] Kluivert and [Michael] Reiziger.

"We won everything with very attacking football. I don't say it too much because otherwise Mr. Scholes will be very angry!"

Van Gaal also spoke about the Netherlands' failure to qualify for Euro 2016, insisting that the team has lost chemistry rather than identity.

"The Dutch have not qualified, so now [people are saying] the Dutch school is 'nothing' any more –rubbish.

"I don't believe in that. I believe in the players and the chemistry between players and manager. When the chemistry is not there, it is a big problem."