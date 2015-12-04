MSN is the best forward line in football history - Luis Enrique

Barcelona's forward line of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar is the best in football history, according to coach Luis Enrique.

The trio scored 122 goals as Barca landed a La Liga, Copa del Rey and Champions League treble last season and have been equally impressive this term despite Messi missing almost two months with a knee injury.

They are all set to play on Saturday as table-topping Barca go to Valencia and Luis Enrique is thrilled to have such quality at his disposal.

Asked whether he thought Messi, Neymar and Suarez was the best attacking line-up ever, he told Friday's media conference: "For Barcelona I think so. I would even say in the history of football because to get players together of this level with their individual ability, to get that many goals and support each other in this way, it has never happened on any other team in recent history.

"I don't know everything about the history of football but I would say yes [they are the best ever]."