Muamba discharged from chest hospital

The England Under-21 international has made a remarkable recovery since collapsing on the pitch at White Hart Lane on March 17, with the 24-year-old "technically dead for 78 minutes" after his heart stopped beating while medics fought to save his life.

A joint statement from Bolton Wanderers Football Club and Barts Health NHS Trust read:

"Barts Health can confirm that Fabrice Muamba has now been discharged following several weeks of treatment. All our staff wish him the very best in his ongoing recovery."

While Muamba himself added: "I am naturally very pleased to be discharged from hospital and would like to take this opportunity to pay tribute to every single member of staff at The London Chest Hospital who have played a part in my care.

"Their dedication, professionalism and expertise is simply amazing and I will forever be in their debt. I also wish to say thank you to all the many well-wishers who have sent thousands of messages of support.

"Now I am out of hospital, I am looking forward to continuing my recovery and spending precious time with my family."

Bolton Wanderers manager Owen Coyle, who remained at Muamba's bedside for several days after the incident, expressed his delight at Monday's news.

"It is absolutely fantastic news that Fabrice has been discharged from hospital and everyone at the club is delighted," he said.

"We would also like to add our thanks to the staff at The London Chest Hospital for their care and treatment of Fabrice, which has been outstanding.

"It is important that Fabrice and his family are now given time and space to be together, and we would ask the media to continue to respect their privacy."