Muller delighted with Bayern record

Thomas Muller was thrilled with Bayern Munich's 1-0 Bundesliga win over Werder Bremen as they became the first team to win their opening nine Bundesliga fixtures.

The Germany international broke the deadlock midway through the first half after being set up by Thiago Alcantara, and created a number of chances to add a second.

Bayern eventually had to settle for a win by a one-goal margin, though, and Muller was pleased to see his side make it nine wins from as many games.

"We got the full three points regardless of whether it is a record or not," Muller told the official Bayern website.

"But it is obviously a great feat. That is a tough job to repeat for any team.

"We dominated proceedings and got a few more good chances in the second half. We saw some hectic situations in the Bremen area.

"We would obviously have liked to score a second goal, because it remained a tight affair right until the end.

"We put in a fine performance overall, though."