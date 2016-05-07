Muller hails Bayern's 'extraordinary' title success

Thomas Muller voiced his delight with Bayern Munich's Bundesliga title success and stressed their achievements should not be downplayed as they have done something unprecedented.

Pep Guardiola's men beat Ingolstadt 2-1 on Saturday to become the first-ever team to win the Bundesliga title four years on a row.

Some have claimed Bayern's Champions League elimination at the hands of Atletico Madrid means their 2015-16 campaign has been a failure irrespective of their domestic success, but Muller is adamant winning the Bundesliga was not easy.

"The team has played an amazing season. Borussia Dortmund have been the best runners-up in Bundesliga history," Muller told the official Bayern website.

"We once more saw that our opponents always give everything against us and force us to get the best out of ourselves. But we have proven to be the strongest in the end. That is why we are incredibly happy with this title.

"Four titles in a row - that has never ever happened before in the Bundesliga. And we have seen some amazing teams throughout the years. This really is an extraordinary feat and we should not be downplaying our achievements.

"This is such a relief and we are very satisfied."