Muller: I have not been as bad as people say

Thomas Muller feels his performances for Germany at Euro 2016 have not warranted the criticism he has received.

The Bayern Munich forward has 10 goals to his name from two World Cups, but is yet to score in seven appearances at the Euros across the 2012 tournament and the ongoing event in France.

Muller is coming off an impressive club campaign which saw him score 32 times in all competitions and he is aiming to prove the critics wrong when world champions Germany take on Northern Ireland in Paris on Tuesday.

"Of course, I am not entirely pleased by how things have gone so far, but I also think I have not been as bad as some have said," the attacker told Uefa.

"I hope I can score a goal, but as I said already before the tournament, it's not my main thing

"Sometimes I play well and get criticism. Sometimes I play pretty badly but score and then everyone says, 'Muller saved the day'. Then I sit at home wondering what is going on

"You have to accept criticism, but not everything we have done so far has been wrong.

"You have to stay hungry and keep going where it hurts, to try and get to the ball a step quicker than the opponent.

"Regardless of whether you are praised to the heavens or a bit criticised, you shouldn't pay too much attention to either."

Germany have four points are top of Group C on goal difference, with Poland in second place and Northern Ireland third on three going into the final round of fixtures.