Muller looking to create history with Germany

Thomas Muller says Germany are relishing the pressure of becoming the first team since Brazil in 1962 to defend their World Cup title.

The 2014 winners begin their campaign on Sunday against Mexico in Moscow and are one of the fancied teams to take out the tournament in Russia.

Muller, who has scored five goals in each of the previous two World Cups, says Germany are motivated to create history.

"Of course it's a new situation for us as defending champion, but it's a special motivation to defend the title," he told the Daily Mirror.

"No German team did that before. It is very special to defend the World Cup. We're looking forward to it."

Muller is six goals behind Miroslav Klose in the race to become Germany's top goalscorer in World Cup history, and the overall leader, but the Bayern Munich forward will face competition from rising star Timo Werner in leading the line.

Despite age being on his side, the 28-year-old played down his chances of catching Klose.

"It's very difficult to score one goal and I need six more," he said.

"Of course I know many people talk about this record with Miro Klose. I want to score goals, I'm an offensive player, but it's not my main goal to score goals and nothing else.

"I play for the team and I try to do my best and I hope I will score some goals and Miro Klose will be at home a little nervous sitting on the couch, that will be great for my team, but I'm very relaxed, the goal is to defend as a team."

Following their clash with Mexico, Germany face Sweden and South Korea in Group F.