Muller: Rafinha a good option for Germany

Thomas Muller is sure that Bayern Munich team-mate Rafinha would be an asset to Germany if he is granted citizenship.

The right-back rejected a call-up to the Brazilian national team from Dunga last month, but refuted suggestions it was in order to switch his international allegiance.

Rafinha has only represented Brazil's senior side in two friendlies, meaning he is still eligible to feature for another nation.

Muller is confident that he would be welcome in the Germany squad as a possible replacement for Philipp Lahm should he complete his naturalisation.

"With his qualities on and off the pitch he's always an option," the Bayern forward told AZ.

Rafinha underwent his citizenship test last Friday and admitted he would be open to representing the 2014 World Cup winners if he passes.

"I have a good feeling. Of course, the national team is a possibility," he said.

"But I'm only talking about it when I have my passport, now it's still too early."