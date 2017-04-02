Muller warns Bayern against complacency

Thomas Muller has warned his Bayern Munich team-mates they cannot afford to get carried away if they are to win silverware this campaign.

The Bavarians are on track to win their fifth consecutive Bundesliga title, while they are still in the race for Champions League and DFB-Pokal glory, too.

Nevertheless, Muller has stressed Bayern have won nothing yet.

"Let's wait for the important games first," said Muller in the wake of Saturday's 6-0 win over Augsburg.

"I am curious to see how things are looking then.

"We should not get carried away.

"April will be an important month and we will have to wait and see how we get through that."

Bayern hold a 13-point lead over second-placed RB Leipzig with eight games to go.

They meet Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, while Borussia Dortmund await in the DFB-Pokal semi-finals.

The win over Augsburg was the first of nine games this month for Carlo Ancelotti's side.