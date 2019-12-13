Mulraney misses Stendel’s Hearts bow

Hearts will be without the suspended Jake Mulraney for Daniel Stendel’s first match in charge.

Steven Naismith faces another couple of weeks out with a hamstring injury while Aaron Hickey and Aidy White remain doubts and Callumn Morrison and goalkeepers Colin Doyle and Zdenek Zlamal will also miss the visit of

Ladbrokes Premiership bottom club St Johnstone.

Long-term absentees Peter Haring (groin), John Souttar (ankle), Ben Garuccio (knee) and Conor Washington (hamstring) are fighting to get back to fitness.

St Johnstone welcome back Murray Davidson and Callum Hendry following suspension.

The pair missed two games after both being sent off against Aberdeen.

Manager Tommy Wright could recall Stevie May after the striker stayed on the bench during the recent draw on Kilmarnock’s artificial pitch.

Hearts provisional squad: Pereira, Smith, Hickey, Berra, Brandon, Dikamona, Irving, Whelan, Bozanic, Clare, MacLean, Ikpeazu, Keena, Meshino, Wighton, Walker, Damour, Silva.

St Johnstone provisional squad: Clark, Duffy, Ralston, Tanser, Vihmann, Gordon, Kerr, Holt, Swanson, Craig, McCann, Wright, O’Halloran, Kane, May, Kennedy, Wotherspoon, Davidson, Hendry, Booth, Parish.