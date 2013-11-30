Mulumbu admits he is ready to leave West Brom
Youssouf Mulumbu has delivered a blow to West Brom, admitting he would jump at the chance to leave.
Mulumbu arrived at the Hawthorns in 2009 and has made 155 Premier League appearances for the club.
The Congolese midfielder has a contract until the end of the season, but has indicated he is ready to leave if the right offer comes in.
He said in The Sun: "I have been at West Brom for almost five years. They are a family club, with good spirit.
"But I spoke to the coach and the director of football and they know my ambitions for the future.
"If I get the chance to join a more classy club, I will do so.
"I owe West Brom a lot. But I have now reached a level where I can go somewhere else and play in the Europa League or Champions League."
