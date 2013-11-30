Mulumbu admits he is ready to leave West Brom

Mulumbu arrived at the Hawthorns in 2009 and has made 155 Premier League appearances for the club.

The Congolese midfielder has a contract until the end of the season, but has indicated he is ready to leave if the right offer comes in.

He said in The Sun: "I have been at West Brom for almost five years. They are a family club, with good spirit.

"But I spoke to the coach and the director of football and they know my ambitions for the future.

"If I get the chance to join a more classy club, I will do so.

"I owe West Brom a lot. But I have now reached a level where I can go somewhere else and play in the Europa League or Champions League."