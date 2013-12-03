Mulumbu denies wanting to leave West Brom

Quotes were attributed to the Congolese midfielder last week regarding his future at the club and the professionalism of his team-mates.

The 26-year-old was also reported as saying a move to Arsenal was on the cards.

However, Mulumbu has insisted he was misrepresented and assured fans he is fully committed to Steve Clarke's side.

"I did an interview with a French journalist last week but I am not very happy about how my answers have been reported," he told West Brom's official website.

"I have been here for five years now and would never refer to my team-mates that way. I just spoke about the fact we need to get better at controlling games after the points we've let slip recently.

"The general point I was trying to make in the interview is that I want to play at the highest level possible.

"I admitted there has been interest in me from other clubs during my time here but I didn’t speak about Arsenal and I also didn't say I would be looking to move in January."

Mulumbu arrived at The Hawthorns in 2009 and recognises both he and the club have developed positively.

"Not many people had heard of me when I joined West Brom and I have a lot of respect for the club and, of course, the supporters," he added.

"We have progressed together over the past five years and West Brom gave me my chance in the Premier League, which I'm grateful for.

"I signed a new contract last summer and my only focus is supporting my team-mates tomorrow (in the game against Manchester City) and then trying to help the club finish as high up the table as possible."