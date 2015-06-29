Muniain extends Athletic contract

Midfielder Iker Muniain has extended his contract with Athletic Bilbao, signing a new deal that will keep him with the club until 2019.

The 22-year-old agreed fresh terms just a year ago, which initially tied him down until 2017 with a buy-out clause of €37.5 million.

However, Muniain - a reported target for Manchester United in previous seasons - will now remain under contract at San Mames for a further two years with the buy-out fee increased to €45 million.

A one-time Spain international, Muniain missed the latter stages of Athletic's most recent La Liga campaign after sustaining a serious knee injury.

Following surgery in May on a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, Muniain faced a lay-off of up to eight months.