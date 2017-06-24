Muriel hoping for 'concrete' transfer offer amid Atletico and Inter interest

Sampdoria striker Luis Muriel is still waiting for a concrete transfer offer and hopes to receive an update from his agent in the coming days.

Inter, Lazio and Roma have all been linked with a swoop for Muriel, as well as Atletico Madrid, although any move to Diego Simeone's side is complicated by their transfer ban.

The 26-year-old scored 11 Serie A goals for Samp last season, matching his previous season high achieved with Udinese four years ago, and also contributed a team-leading five assists in his 31 appearances.

And Muriel, a Colombia international, is aware of the speculation surrounding his future.

"There are a lot of rumours coming out about me," Muriel said to ESPN.

"My agent told me he would only call me for something concrete and so far he has not called me. I hope he will do so within the next few days.

"But I am very calm. I renewed with Sampdoria and I'm not thinking a lot about what might happen."