Murillo not seeking Inter exit

Jeison Murillo has dismissed suggestions he could leave Inter at the end of the season amid speculation linking him with Manchester United and Bayern Munich.

The Colombia international joined Inter from Granada in July 2015 and has since developed into a key player at San Siro.

Murillo has scored twice in 28 Serie A appearances this campaign and his good performances have not gone unnoticed elsewhere.

Nevertheless, the 23-year-old defender is not thinking about leaving Inter any time soon.

"I was delighted when I heard Inter were interested in me," the centre-back told Inter Channel.

"I could have joined sooner but the situation wasn't easy at Granada and they wanted to keep me until the end of the season.

"I'm pleased the fans are asking me to stay.

"I have a five-year contract and my focus must be solely on Inter and what the team have to do in order to give 100 per cent."

Inter, having led Serie A before the mid-season break, are now fifth, eight points outside the Champions League qualification places ahead of their match away to Frosinone on Saturday.