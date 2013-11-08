Murphy: Fulham have enough to beat the drop

The Cottagers finished 12th last term but have endured a torrid time at the start of 2013/14, winning just three and losing six of their opening 10 league games.

The West London club are currently two points clear of the drop zone courtesy of back-to-back victories over Stoke and Crystal Palace, but fans remain restless after a first half horror show at home to Manchester United last weekend.

Fulham face another tough test on Saturday against one of Murphy’s old clubs, Liverpool. But the 36-year-old, who made more than 200 appearances for Fulham and reached the Europa League final, believes they have the personnel to extend their Premier League stay into a 14th campaign after promotion back in 2001.

Speaking exclusively to FourFourTwo, Murphy said: “I don't think they need to worry about being relegated. When you look at teams down the bottom you associate them with a lack of goals. I think with the likes of Darren Bent and Dimitar Berbatov at the club they've got enough of a goal threat.

“If they can tighten up and make themselves harder to beat I think results will improve. The depth of the squad isn't as strong as it was a couple of years ago and hopefully the new owner can help Martin address that.

“It's not a time for clubs to panic and sack managers after 10 games in my opinion. Martin will sort it out.”

