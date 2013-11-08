Murphy: Suarez, Sturridge combo the best in Europe

Brendan Rodgers’ side have made an impressive start to 2013/14 despite last weekend’s defeat at Arsenal, sitting third in the standings after 10 games.

The contributions of Suarez and Sturridge have been significant in the Reds’ resurgence; Sturridge netting eight league goals in 10 appearances and his Uruguayan colleague five since returning from a lengthy suspension.

Murphy, who made more than 200 outings for the Anfield outfit from 1997-2004 winning the UEFA Cup, FA Cup and League Cup twice, believes there are few, if any, strike partnerships currently on the continent better than them.

Speaking exclusively to FourFourTwo, he said: “The front two have been exceptional. They are as good as anything in Europe at the moment and that always gives you a chance. The team is also adaptable and look comfortable switching between different formations and tactics.

“Liverpool have been pretty consistent. The players are responding to what the manager is asking of them and I've been impressed with the way he has gone about things at Anfield. They've already beaten Manchester United on home turf and I'd fancy them to beat any of the big teams at Anfield.”

The 36-year-old, who won nine caps for England and scored one goal – against Paraguay at Anfield – also hailed the impact of midfielder Philippe Coutinho.

Signed from Inter Milan in February, the Brazilian began the campaign in scintillating form before sustaining a shoulder injury against Swansea.

Coutinho returned as a second half substitute last weekend, and Murphy expects Liverpool to kick on with the playmaker back in the side.

“He's such an intelligent player. He links the play and adds another dimension to the team in terms of creativity,” he said.

“With Suarez and Sturridge up front he can play from the left, but if they continue with the three at the back I'd expect him to revel in a free role just behind the strikers. He racked up a lot of assists in the second half of last season and scored a few too. He's a real talent and I think his return is a massive boost for Liverpool and their bid to maintain this good start.”

