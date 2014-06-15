Musa insists Nigeria taking Iran seriously

The sides begin their FIFA World Cup campaigns against each other in Curitiba on Monday.

Argentina are expected to comfortably top the pool, with Nigeria and Bosnia-Herzegovina evenly matched in many commentator's eyes.

Despite Iran's status as rank outsiders to progress, Carlos Quieroz led his side through an impressive qualification campaign, conceding just twice in the final phase to top AFC Group A.

And CSKA Moscow man Musa says Nigeria will be at their absolute best as they look to get their World Cup off to the best possible start.

The winger told Africanfootball.com: "We will not toy with the game against Iran.

"We are gunning for all three points as we know how important it is to win the first game in any competition.

“Iran will be tough, but we are ready. And I am ready to give everything for us to win."