Musa sure of Nigeria improvement

Ahmed Musa has no doubt Nigeria's performances will improve after they fell short of their normal standards in a World Cup qualifying tie against Swaziland.

Nigeria progressed to the final group stage of the CAF section of World Cup qualifying with a 2-0 win in Port Harcourt on Tuesday after the first leg had finished 0-0.

However, it was not an easy victory for Sunday Oliseh's side who required second-half goals from Moses Simon and Efe Ambrose to break the stern resistance of a side 130th in the FIFA rankings.

Captain Musa stated that the most important thing was to progress, and is sure Nigeria's standard will pick up.

"Swaziland made it tough for us over the two legs and I want to give kudos to them for the way they performed," he told completesportsnigeria.com.

"There is still a long way to go in the qualifiers and I believe our performance will get better with more matches.

"The most important thing now is the fact that we have progressed to the next round. It's a new team and things will fall into place very soon."

Oliseh was impressed by Swaziland's performance and says Nigeria's opponents have a false ranking.

"For a fact, Swaziland's FIFA ranking is unfair to them. They played with their hearts over the two legs and made things pretty difficult for us," he said.