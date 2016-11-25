Muscat hints at Keane interest

Melbourne Victory coach Kevin Muscat hinted at some interest in former Liverpool and Tottenham forward Robbie Keane, describing him as a "very good friend".

Victory were also linked with a move for Steven Gerrard, a former team-mate of Keane's at LA Galaxy, but the former England captain retired on Thursday.

Muscat said there was never a possibility of bringing Gerrard to Melbourne, but he sounded more optimistic over 36-year-old Keane.

Keane and Muscat played together at Wolves in the late 1990s.

"I think I've been transparent from the start, any contracts or negotiations or discussions with individuals will remain private," Muscat told a news conference on Friday.

"But the whole Stevie Gerrard thing never had any legs. I knew that because I'd had the conversations, but it's not for me to say.

"Robbie Keane's a very good friend of mine and I know he's open to exploring another adventure.

"Whether that's going to be here or not, time will tell."

Former Republic of Ireland star Keane has also been linked to numerous MLS clubs and A-League sides Western Sydney Wanderers and Brisbane Roar.