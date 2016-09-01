Muslera hoping for Messi duel

Uruguay goalkeeper Fernando Muslera hopes to face up to Lionel Messi when his country meet Argentina in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying.

Argentina will play their first match under new boss Edgardo Bauza in Mendoza on Thursday and can usurp Uruguay as group leaders with victory.

Barcelona superstar Messi is in Bauza's squad having reneged on a short-lived international retirement and is expected to feature despite being reportedly troubled by hamstring soreness in the build-up.

"For us, to play against a player like Messi is beautiful," Galatasaray's Muslera told reporters at Montevideo airport, before giving a nod towards Uruguay's own formidable attacking talent.

"To share the pitch with players like Messi, but not only him – Luis [Suarez] too, Edi [Cavani] are top players.

"It is nice, very enjoyable and also makes the match more exciting."

Even with Sergio Aguero and Gonzalo Higuain absent, Argentina still promise to give Muslera a busy night – the likes of Paulo Dybala and Angel Di Maria among a still formidable supporting cast to Messi.

"It's pretty obvious that they will try to get to my goal and it will be important that I have a good night, but they also have to be aware of our strikers," he added.