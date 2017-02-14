Mustafi confident Arsenal can beat Bayern

Shkodran Mustafi is confident Arsenal have what it takes to reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League at the expense of Bayern Munich.

The Gunners were eliminated by Bayern in the round of 16 in 2012-13 and 2013-14, but Mustafi nonetheless sees cause for optimism, as he feels Arsene Wenger's men hold the outcome in their own hands.

"We know that Bayern will be a difficult game, but we also know that if we play to our potential we can beat Bayern," Mustafi told Sky Sports ahead of Wednesday's first leg at the Allianz Arena.

"It is the first time for me, but I know that Bayern have regularly knocked out Arsenal in recent years. Like I said, I am convinced our team can beat Bayern if we play to our potential. It is up to us, that is what makes me so positive about the tie.

"We are not a team saying we hope Bayern have a bad day, but we are saying we hope we have a good day, because we know what we are capable of.

"Ultimately, in games between two evenly-matched sides, it will come down to the minor details, how you play, how you read the game, every individual player's form on the day. It's very important when you can decide your own fate."