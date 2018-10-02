Mutu's appeal against Chelsea compensation rejected

Adrian Mutu's latest appeal against a ruling he must pay former club Chelsea £15.2million in compensation has been rejected.

Mutu took his case to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in a bid to overturn a previous decision made by FIFA and supported by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

But the ECHR confirmed on Tuesday that Mutu's appeal has been rejected with the £15.2m sum therefore still owed to Chelsea.

The Premier League side cancelled Mutu's contract in 2004 after he tested positive for traces of cocaine and was given a seven-month ban.

Former Romania international Mutu signed for Juventus on his return from suspension. He later played for clubs including Fiorentina, Cesena and Ajaccio before his retirement in 2016.