Mutu's appeal against Chelsea compensation rejected
Chelsea are due to be paid £15.2million by their former forward Adrian Mutu, whose latest appeal has been rejected.
Mutu took his case to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in a bid to overturn a previous decision made by FIFA and supported by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
But the ECHR confirmed on Tuesday that Mutu's appeal has been rejected with the £15.2m sum therefore still owed to Chelsea.
The Premier League side cancelled Mutu's contract in 2004 after he tested positive for traces of cocaine and was given a seven-month ban.
Former Romania international Mutu signed for Juventus on his return from suspension. He later played for clubs including Fiorentina, Cesena and Ajaccio before his retirement in 2016.
